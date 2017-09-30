Local Puerto Rican Reacts to Trump's Tweets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - President Trump is in the spotlight with a recent comment made towards the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Marie Yulin Cruz.

The narrative between the two has many questioning the help the U.S. is giving to the territory and others agree with Trump.

Our Madeleine Dart reports.

In a recent tweet President Trump said Puerto Rico wants everything to be done for them.

And mayor Yulin Cruz of San Juan coming back adding that help is not reaching residents fast enough.

Fabio Cintron who has family in devastated Puerto Rico, he and his friends agree that now is a time for unity.

He says, “We should be all one, one nation, and we should come up, with the answer of let's help out, nothing more nothing less.”

On October eighth, the local Puerto Rican community is holding a fundraiser at Club Rio.

Cintron says there will be music, food and donation opportunities to bring help the island.

© 2017 KIII-TV