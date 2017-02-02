Local reaction to sanctuary cities legislation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In Austin Thursday, testimony continued on the merits of Senate bill four. It would require law officers in Texas Cities to hold in custody any person they arrest until Federal Immigration and Custom Officers check the person's immigration status. Governor Greg Abbott is pushing hard for that legislation. Our Brian Burns got reaction from local leaders.
