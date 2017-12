CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Recio's Smokehouse is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas gift giveaway for local children. The event will have many activities for the kids of the Coastal bend to enjoy.

Santa Claus is slated to arrive via helicopter, and will be raffling off multiple bikes to those in attendance. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude at noon. Recio's Smokehouse is located at 5526 Old Brownsville rd.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV