Local Restaurant Gives out Free Soup for Cold Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Astor restaurant on Leopard St. spent three hours on Sunday giving out free soup and food until 2 p.m. to those in need of a meal and a warm place to stay in the cold.
