Local salon helping customers de-stress for the holidays

The holidays can be a stressful time for many, but one local hair salon has found a unique way to help clients wind down.

KIII 5:15 PM. CST December 22, 2016

KIII NEWS - The holidays can be a stressful time for many, but one local hair salon has found a unique way to help clients wind down.

Denise's Salon is giving out adult coloring books for customers to use while getting their hair done. Clients are given a page from a coloring book, crayons, and time to allow their imaginations to run free.


