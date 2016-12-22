KIII NEWS - The holidays can be a stressful time for many, but one local hair salon has found a unique way to help clients wind down.
Denise's Salon is giving out adult coloring books for customers to use while getting their hair done. Clients are given a page from a coloring book, crayons, and time to allow their imaginations to run free.
Local salon helping customers de-stress for the holidays
KIII 5:15 PM. CST December 22, 2016
