Local school districts consider makeup days

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Due to the water ban in Corpus Christi at the end of 2016, local schools canceled classes Dec. 15-16. Because of that, local school districts are coming up with a plan to make up for those days.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Wednesday they will recommend to the school board holding classes April 17 and adding an additional one minute to the class day for elementary and middle schools, and six minutes for high school.

The West Oso Independent School District announced Wednesday that they will not be using any holidays to makeup for the missed class time and will instead use the option of adding additional minutes to class time.

(© 2017 KIII)