Local senior center to remain closed longer than thought

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officials with the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department say the city's Greenwood Senior Center will remain closed longer than thought.

The extended closure is due to continuing facility improvements. The new opening date is set for Monday, June 12th.

In the meantime members are encouraged to visit any of the city's other seven senior centers for activities and lunch.

Call 361-826-3150 for more information.

© 2017 KIII-TV