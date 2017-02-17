Local students experience engineering activities on the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Bechtel team partnered up with the USS Lexington to share experiences with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students on Friday.

Around 200 STEM students from schools in the Coastal Bend are were treated to a viewing of "Dream Big: Engineering Our World", an IMAX film narrated by Jeff Bridges. "Dream Big" celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people around the world.

After the film, students were able to participate in hands-on activities and Bechtel engineers were there to guide them through all projects.

STEM professions are a way for the next generation to make an impact on the world, and people’s lives, through their careers.

