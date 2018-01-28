Local students march in Texas Rally For Life

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from St. John Paul High School and Bishop Garriga Middle School attended the Texas Rally For Life this Saturday.

Before the rally individuals against abortion participate in a walk.

And this year students from these two schools actually lead the crowd.

The rally took place on the 44th anniversary of the famous Roe v. Wade case.

Students say they were greeted by protestors at the capitol, but that did not stop them from standing up for what they believe in.

Our Madeleine Dart has the story.

