CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A well-known Vietnam veteran in Corpus Christi said he is heading back to Vietnam.

Ram Chavez, who directs the Corpus Christi Veterans Band, will be flying out to Ho Chi Minh City, commonly known as Saigon, on what he is calling a "mission of healing."

Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino spoke with Chavez and came back with the details.

(© 2017 KIII)