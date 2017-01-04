Local veteran receives help repairing home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It has taken some time, but a local U.S. Army veteran and his wife are finally getting some major improvements done to their home after receiving extensive damage from a storm about a year and a half ago.

The family said in months following the storm, every time it rained they had to rely on buckets to keep their house from getting soaked.

Kiii Multimedia Journalist Preston West visited the family and came back with the details.

For more information about the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, visit www.coastalbendcan.org/cbdrg.

