Local Veteran remembers time in Vietnam

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Local veteran remembers Vietnam 50 years laterSep 18, 2017, 11:22 p.m.
-
Advice on choosing legitimate Harvey-related charitiesSep 18, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
-
Shop With A Cop helps Harvey VictimsSep 18, 2017, 11:04 p.m.