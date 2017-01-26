CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers around the country will be participating in the Point In Time event today. The initiative focuses on surveying the homeless population around cities.
Volunteers in the Coastal Bend are meeting at the Saint Paul United Methodist Church today before they head out to participate.Chairman of the Homeless Issues Partnership, Jesse Elizondo says all the information collected could help with government funding for homeless populations.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs