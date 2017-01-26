KIII
Local volunteers prepare for homeless count

Local volunteers are preparing to get an account of exactly how many homeless people there are in our area.

Steven Cavazos, KIII 8:58 AM. CST January 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers around the country will be participating in the Point In Time event today. The initiative focuses on surveying the homeless population around cities.

Volunteers in the Coastal Bend are meeting at the Saint Paul United Methodist Church today before they head out to participate.

Chairman of the Homeless Issues Partnership, Jesse Elizondo says all the information collected could help with government funding for homeless populations.

 

