Local walkers/joggers on alert after attacks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police said a 43-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the arm Tuesday night while walking down the street of Schanen Hike and Bike Trail.

The man did not recognize his attackers but was able to describe the car that shot came from.

Two unrelated incidents in less than a week's time. How do other runners and pedestrians feel about these attacks?

"Oh, it's scary. I mean you always have to stay aware of your surroundings, but you don't want to hear things like that because it makes you not want to go out and do things," jogger Mari Marlow said.

"I'm actually shocked. I've been running for a long time, and I never heard of these things happening before. Very shocking," jogger John Hance said.

Most of the people interviewed have been running or walking for years without any incident.

"It makes me leerier. Makes me look around more. Makes me think about where I am and what's going on around me," Walker Lee Waller said.

"The main thing is to run in a group. I know that that's not always convenient for people that work," said Julie Mcallister, Corpus Christi Roadrunners.

According to Mcallister when you are running alone many tend to get lost in listening to music and lose awareness of their surroundings.

"Don't turn your back on someone that you feel intimidated by a run across the street. Cross the street. Don't get near them enough to be grabbed," Mcallister said.

One man jogging near the scene of Tuesday night's shooting had not heard about it.

People use this trail all the time. So the fact that there's somebody doing things like that, that's pretty scary," jogger Anthony Almazan said.

Almazan may change his routine.

"Sometimes I'll come out at night and during the day, but I'll be keeping it just to the day now," Almazan said.

A piece of advice runners have heard is don't run or walk alone.

If you would like to join a running or walking group, you can meet others outside the Fleet Feet store at Everhart and Alameda every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

