Local woman creates Selena inspired Halloween costume

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One local woman is paying homage to the late Tejano super star Selena with a famous costume creation.

Griselda Alaniz recreated Selena's iconic black ruffle concert piece for her friend's five-year old daughter Danielle.

Selena wore the same outfit during a 1994 live performance.

Danielle is not the only one going as Selena for Halloween.

Singer Demi Lavato took to Instagram last night sharing her own Selena inspired look.

