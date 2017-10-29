KIII
Local woman creates Selena inspired Halloween costume

KIII 8:04 AM. CDT October 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -     One local woman is paying homage to the late Tejano super star Selena with a famous costume creation.
    Griselda Alaniz recreated Selena's iconic black ruffle concert piece for her friend's five-year old daughter Danielle.
    Selena wore the same outfit during a 1994 live performance. 
    Danielle is not the only one going as Selena for Halloween.
    Singer Demi Lavato took to Instagram last night sharing her own Selena inspired look.
 

