CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - She raises chickens and, as it turns out, she's also a huge Kim Kardashian fan. Local resident Suzanne Gilliam will be appearing on ABC's "Big Fan" Monday night and will answer questions against Kardashian herself!
Gilliam is such a big fan, her chickens are even named after the Kardashian girls. They even stay in the Kardashian Koop!
Big Fan airs at 9 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to tune in!
(© 2017 KIII)
