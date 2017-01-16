(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - She raises chickens and, as it turns out, she's also a huge Kim Kardashian fan. Local resident Suzanne Gilliam will be appearing on ABC's "Big Fan" Monday night and will answer questions against Kardashian herself!

Gilliam is such a big fan, her chickens are even named after the Kardashian girls. They even stay in the Kardashian Koop!

Big Fan airs at 9 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to tune in!

(© 2017 KIII)