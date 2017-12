Families are being welcomed to the Art Center of Corpus Christi for free family art time. Families will get the chance to really get into the Christmas spirit by making fun crafts of the Christmas season.

The activities will include creating a Christmas card, as well as painting a tree with a fork, and lots of fun unique arts and crafts for the entire family. The event will also include hands on assistance from instructor Mayra Zamora.

The event began at 10 a.m. but there is time to enjoy the event with the conclusion being at 2 p.m.

