Locals learn about the Chicano culture

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several people experienced a cultural celebration of sights, sounds, and tastes at the Chicano America Art Exhibit.

This all happening at La Retama central library on Comanche street.

The Chicano America Art Exhibit featured a collection of colorful and thought-provoking works of art.

These one-of-a-kind creations are from some of the area's most talented artists here in the Coastal Bend.

These works of art will remain on display at the library until Saturday, October 28th.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV