London ISD students return to campus for first day of school

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - While many Coastal Bend students are still on summer vacation, students in the London Independent School District made their way back to school.

Kindergarten student David was brutally honest when asked if he's excited for the first day of school.

"No," David said.

"Coming in early gives us a little advantage because there is less of a summer slump that kids don't lose as much as the gains they made throughout the school year," London ISD Superintendent David Freeman said. "So there's definite advantages to the year-round calendar."

Freeman said this will be a big year for his district.

"For the first time in the history of our district, we're at a little over a 1,000 students," Freeman said. "That's a big milestone for our district as we grow."

The hike in student enrollment is directly attributed to growth in the area of London ISD.

"A lot of new rooftops coming in with the wind farm," Freeman said. "It's going to help us financially. This year we took a big hit from the state legislature -- about a million and a half dollars -- but we're still going to have a great school year."

© 2017 KIII-TV