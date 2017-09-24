Long lines for D-SNAP

Courtesy of Robert Pieper

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several people from Nueces County are lining up in front of the American Bank Center to apply for D-SNAP benefits.

The program is a short-term disaster relief for individuals and families who have experienced significant loss due to Hurricane Harvey.

In order to qualify for D-SNAP you must:

Be from a county that was declared a federal disaster area.

Have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense, such as temporary shelter or home repairs.

Not have been getting regular SNAP food benefits at the time of the disaster.

If you enroll in D-SNAP and you are pregnant or have a child younger than five, you are also eligible for WIC.

September 25 is the last day to apply for benefits, here's what you need to know about the application process:

You must apply in person at a designated D-SNAP location in your county of residence.

To apply you'll need to show proof of identity. Examples include a driver's license or other government-issued ID.

You must apply for D-SNAP in your county of residence.

Sept. 24, 25 - Anyone can apply.

Where to apply:

Aransas County - Rockport 301 N. Live Oak

Nueces County - Corpus Christi 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Rockport, TX 78382

San Patricio County - Sinton 1115 E. Sinton St.

If you are applying in Corpus Christ, parking is extremely limited and plan on being in line for hours. Police are trying to control traffic but are asking residents to use caution when driving in the area.

For more information visit this link.

