D-SNAP registration deadline extended by one day due to high demand

Monday was the last day for people in Nueces County to register for D-SNAP benefits at the American Bank Center, and once again lines stretched down the street.

Briana Whitney, KIII 6:47 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

MORE: What you need to know about applying for D-SNAP

In fact, late Monday organizers decided to extend the deadline to register for D-SNAP by one day as the lines continued to grow.

D-SNAP registration will be available from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunrise Mall.

