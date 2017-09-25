D-SNAP registration deadline extended by one day due to high demand

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Monday was the last day for people in Nueces County to register for D-SNAP benefits at the American Bank Center, and once again lines stretched down the street.
In fact, late Monday organizers decided to extend the deadline to register for D-SNAP by one day as the lines continued to grow.
D-SNAP registration will be available from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunrise Mall.
