CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dr. James Caplin practiced medicine in South Texas for the last 35 years.

Dr. Caplin was well known allergist and his vision was to provide medical care for allergy, dermatology, and pediatric patients along the Coastal Bend.

He built the largest solo allergy practice in South Texas.

Dr. James Caplin was 74-years-old.

