Longtime Assistant Coach at Calallen High School passes away

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We are saddened to share that longtime Calallen assistant football coach Jim Cliburn died today at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Cliburn joined Phil Danaher's staff in 1981 at Hamshire-Fannett, and the two moved to Calallen together when Danaher was hired as head football coach and athletic director. The weight room at Calallen high school is named after coach Cliburn.

"Coach Cliburn was a big loss," Danaher told 3Sports Blitz. "He was a great coach and a great man. He had influenced so many young men. He was instrumental in building our program."

