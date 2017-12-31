Longtime Gregory-Portland coach to be laid to rest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of former Gregory-Portland athletic director and football coach Ray Akins have released funeral arrangements. Akins passed away last week after battling cancer.

From 1965 to 1988 the Wildcats were coached by Akins. He captured 12-consecutive district titles and made the state finals in 1971. He had the second most wins as a head coach in our state.

Akins was 92-years old. Visitation will be held Monday afternoon at the Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, Texas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral will follow Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.



