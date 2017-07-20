'Look Before You Leave' aims to prevent hot car deaths

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Christus Spohn teamed up with the Corpus Christi Police and CPS for a hot car demonstration Thursday.

The event was called "Look before you Leave", the goal is to remind everyone in our community not to leave anyone behind in the car.

The demonstration verified how hot a car is during these summer months.

In 2017, there have been 97 cases in Corpus Christi alone of a police responding to a baby locked inside a vehicle. Fortunately, no one has died.



© 2017 KIII-TV