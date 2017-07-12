Looking back: Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Kristin Diaz and John-Thomas Kobos look back on the July 12, 2013 explosion that left one dead and injured two others. The story made national headlines. Investigators say a gas line exploded. The blast happened at a home on Holmes and Mcardle. 60-year-old Robert Farley died from his injuries. His 25-year-old roommate, Ryan Conner, was also injured but survived. He made it out safely thanks to three people that rushed to the scene.

