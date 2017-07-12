KIII
Close

Looking back: Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion

Kristin Diaz and John-Thomas Kobos reflect on the July 12, 2012 explosion that rocked much of the community.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:35 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Kristin Diaz and John-Thomas Kobos look back on the July 12, 2013 explosion that left one dead and injured two others. The story made national headlines. Investigators say a gas line exploded. The blast happened at a home on Holmes and Mcardle. 60-year-old Robert Farley died from his injuries. His 25-year-old roommate, Ryan Conner, was also injured but survived. He made it out safely thanks to three people that rushed to the scene.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories