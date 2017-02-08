Loose ham now in care of Animal Control

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A pot-bellied trouble maker?

Trying to sniff out someone to take her home, police arrived in the parking lot of Stripes on the 600 block of SPID to a check out a loose pig.

Officers shot video as they attempted to take the animal into custody.

Police reported the persistent porker was friendly but appeared to have injuries to its back.

They brought the pot-belly to animal care services where she will remain under care for three days.

If no owners come forward, she will then be put up for adoption.

If you have any knowledge of this pot bellied pig please contact Animal Care Services at (361) 826-4630.

