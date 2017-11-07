Low voter turnout in Nueces County on Election Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nov. 7 election day did not get a lot of attention from the community, and in fact, for most Texans, the only ballot items are seven proposed constitutional amendments.

Voter turnout was pretty indicative of that.

It is widely known that voter turnout in off-year elections is always low, and this year's election was no exception. At the hearing impaired voting site, which is always one of the busiest in Corpus Christi, only about 300 people had cast their ballots by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Thankfully, election day glitches were at a minimum.\

