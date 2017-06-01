KIII
Close

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick defends a bathroom bill

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick spoke with our Joe Gazin Thursday.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:36 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick spoke with our Joe Gazin Thursday. Among the topics they discussed the Lieutenant Governor's recent attempt to get a bathroom bill passed here in Texas. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories