Lulac #1 reacts to proposed ending of DACA

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dreamers are waking up this morning uncertain about their future. President Trump is expected to announce he will end the DACA program offering protections to group of children brought into our country illegally. Sources close to the president say he will likely phase out the deferred action for childhood arrivals over the next 6 months. Mr. Trump hopes this move will force Congress to finally address the status of those youths here illegally. Some critics fear this will create a civil war within the Republican party.

