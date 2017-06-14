LULAC gets ready to hold State Convention here in Corpus Christi

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The League of United American Citizens or LULAC will hold it's 88th State Convention here in Corpus Christi this weekend.

Members of the National Civil Rights Organization say they are happy and proud to be back in the City LULAC was founded in back in 1929. The highlight of the convention will be a town hall meeting to help the public understand key issues within education, immigration, and civil rights.

The Convention will be at the Emerald Beach Hotel. The event is free and open to the public. Opening ceremonies and ribbon cutting will be at Noon Thursday

