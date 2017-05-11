L.U.L.A.C. threatens to file lawsuit over Senate bill 4

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The League of United Latin American Citizens --or LULAC-- has filed a lawsuit against the state over Senate Bill 4.

Officials with the non-profit say the sanctuary cities ban is not properly defined.

They also say the bill violates the U.S. and Texas constitutions. Officials in Maverick county have also taken legal action against the state.

Senate Bill 4 does not take effect until September 1st.

© 2017 KIII-TV