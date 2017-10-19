Lunch & Learn event for small businesses disaster recovery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 'Lunch and Learn' event was held Thursday at the Del Mar Center for Economic Development to discuss disaster recovery for small businesses.

Guests were given the opportunity to find out what programs the Small Business Association have available to them to assist in the recovery process after Hurricane Harvey. They were also given insight into federal disaster loans for businesses, homeowners and renters.

"Small businesses make up about 98-percent of the businesses in the community, so what effects small businesses effects everybody really," said Ann Fierova, Director of the Small Business Center.

"We've been in this business for 50 years, so were fairly stable, but we could use some help getting over this inital hurdle," longterm renter Norris Stricker siad. "We have some roofs that need repair and some fencing just like everyone else."

Representatives said it is very important to put in your SBA application because you never know what kind of assistance is available for you.

