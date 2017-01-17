Luncheon celebrating Dr. Hector P. Garcia's 103rd birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many in the community celebrated what would be the 103rd birthday of Dr. Hector P. Garcia, a man that made a difference in the rights of Hispanics.

There was a huge crowd in attendance at the American Bank Center for a luncheon celebrating the big day. His daughter and other family members were there.

Actor Tony Plana gave the keynote speech, talking about Garcia's legacy and how to keep it relevant in today's society.

