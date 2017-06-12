Luncheon held to commemorate Juneteenth celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Juneteenth celebrations are currently underway. It's a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., and how the news was brought to slaves in Texas.
A luncheon was held Monday at the Emerald Beach Hotel by the Corpus Christi Juneteenth Coalition. Some area businesses were honored during the luncheon, including Kiii-TV.
Juneteenth is officially marked on June 19.
