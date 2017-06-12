KIII
Close

Luncheon held to commemorate Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth celebrations are currently underway.

KIII STAFF , KIII 7:01 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Juneteenth celebrations are currently underway. It's a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., and how the news was brought to slaves in Texas.
 
A luncheon was held Monday at the Emerald Beach Hotel by the Corpus Christi Juneteenth Coalition. Some area businesses were honored during the luncheon, including Kiii-TV.
 
Juneteenth is officially marked on June 19.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories