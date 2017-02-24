CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - March is Lymphedema Awareness Month.

Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in your arms, legs, back/trunk, neck and/or face.

Lymphedema is most commonly caused by the removal of or damage to your lymph nodes or interruption of the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is one of the side effects of cancer treatment but it can also be caused by injury or venous problems, To learn more about preventative care, healthy eating habits, and exercises attend this seminar.

On March 4th, a Lymphedema Awareness Clinic will be held at the Robstown Library, at 1000 Terry Shamsie BLVD, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5. Lunch will be provided.

Dr. Allyson Larkin will be the guest speaker.

