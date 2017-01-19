LyondellBasell completes ethylene expansion project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - LyondelBasell announced that they finished their expansion project at their Corpus Christi site on Thursday.

LyondelBasell is one of the world's largest plastics, chemical and refining companies.

The project added 3,600 construction jobs during its peak and an influx of $40 million to the local economy.

This project increases the ethylene capacity at the facility by %50. Ethylene is a basic chemical building block used in consumer products such as housewares, construction materials, automotive parts, food packaging and personal care products.

The expansion required approximately 1,700 tons of structural steel, 36 miles of pipe, 620 truckloads of concrete and over 1 million linear feet of cable.

It took approximately 800,000 engineering work hours and more than 8 million construction work hours to complete the project.

While the plant used to be able to contain 1.7 billion pounds-per-year, it is now be able to hold 2.5 billion pounds-per-year.

