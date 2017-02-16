Madrigal calls to end endorsements of mayoral candidates in special election

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Renaldo "Ray" Madrigal, a Corpus Christi resident and potential mayoral candidate, sent a letter to Federal Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos and the media calling for a restraining order to prevent organizations from being allowed to endorse candidates during the upcoming special election.

Madrigal states that he believes organizations such as the Police Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Firefighters association and even the Corpus Christi Caller-Times influence elections by endorsing some candidates over others. He adds that organizations such as the Police Officers and Firefighters associations have contracts with the City of Corpus Christi and that he sees that as a conflict of interests.

"This election should be decided by the voters and not these (sic) special interest groups," Madrigal wrote. "Maybe our election process is being hacked by the Soviets, Chinese or Mexico."

A special election will be held May 6 to elect a new mayor of Corpus Christi after former Mayor Dan McQueen resigned from his position after just over a month in office. Madrigal is one of several who have announced intent to run for mayor.

