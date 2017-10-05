Main break affects water pressure at TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3NEWS) - The Island University had some water problems around 8 a.m. Thursday after a water main broke in the area, affecting 10 homes and parts of the campus.

The main break, which happened in the area of Alameda and Carson, caused low water pressure at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Traffic had to be diverted as crews worked on the broken pipe.

Water pressure was restored to the campus within minutes. However, homes had to wait about six hours.

The City's Utilities Department said recent heavy rains caused the ground to shift, which then led to the pipe bursting.

