Close Major brush fire erupts off Ennis Joslin, Nile Emergency crews were called out Monday to a major grass fire off Ennis Joslin and Nile. Bill Churchwell, KIII 7:39 PM. CDT August 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews were called out Monday to a major grass fire off Ennis Joslin and Nile. Kiii News Reporter Bill Chuchwell went Live from the scene with the latest details. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man shoots and kills mother Woman hit by truck identified Rollerblading Nuns along the Bayfront Woman killed in fire on Kevin Dr. Six units damaged in Rockport condo fire Police Investigate Pedestrian Accident Pete Guajardo Takes Over West Oso Police looking for hit-and-run suspect Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girl Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest More Stories Major brush fire erupts off Ennis Joslin, Nile Aug 14, 2017, 7:39 p.m. Ongoing water boil in Beeville impacts local restaurants Aug 14, 2017, 7:35 p.m. City Council to get update on North Beach redevelopment Aug 14, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs