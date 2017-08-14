KIII
Major brush fire erupts off Ennis Joslin, Nile

Bill Churchwell, KIII 7:39 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews were called out Monday to a major grass fire off Ennis Joslin and Nile.
 
Kiii News Reporter Bill Chuchwell went Live from the scene with the latest details.

