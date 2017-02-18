Major highway saw delays after accidents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A bad chain-reaction slowed down traffic on SPID on Saturday.

A two-car accident shut down one lane of traffic then as drivers began merging lanes, a truck swerved to avoid slow traffic t-boned a jeep wrangler.

The collision caused the highway to slow down to a crawl for over one-hour.

Police said that both vehicles in the second crash are totaled. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

A few miles up the road on the Oso Bay turn-around, a man on a motorcycle flipped his bike after losing control on some wet roads.

The driver was thrown from his bike before the bike hit the curb.

Police said because the man wore his helmet he didn't have any major injuries.

Police also advised everyone riding this weekend to be mindful of wet roads.

