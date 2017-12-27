Major road work to begin near the Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Starting Thursday, some major road work will begin to make way for the new Harbor Bridge, and it's a traffic change that will be in effect for the next two years.

The northbound and southbound lanes of West Causeway Boulevard, a stretch of road that's on the North Beach side leading up to the Harbor Bridge, will be moved to the bridge over Highway 181 between Burleson Street and the Port of Corpus Christi.

Traffic there will be two-way. There will be plenty of signs and traffic lights to assist motorists.

