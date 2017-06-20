Major upgrades for Corpus Christi Natatorium

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Natatorium will be receiving a face lift.

Upgrades include new tile in the pool and locker rooms. A new surface around the pool's perimeter and raised bleachers.

Officials say the money for the work will be provided by the voter approved bond 2016.

The pool has been closed since May as crews work on the upgrades. It is expected to reopen by September.

