Make a donation at this weekend's Be a Hero Blood Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Blood Center hopes to gain over 300 donations during their blood drive event on Saturday. The theme for the event is "Find the Hero in You" and it will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Center supplies services to 10 counties and 20 hospitals in the Coastal Bend and is in crucial need of donations.

"During the holiday season, everyone is busy either visiting family, they're out of town, they're shopping, and so we will see a decrease in our numbers," said Michelle Mathis of the Blood Center. "We are in need of donors. We are low on our O-negatives so we are having a blood drive this weekend and we hope to boost those numbers."

People should be sure they eat a full meal before donating and they will need to bring a photo ID. Donors will have the chance to win different prizes at the event.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV