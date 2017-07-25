KIII
Make Reservations for this year's 11th Annual Family and Friends Caregiver Festival

Happening Friday July 28th from 8 a.m. until noon at the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Call and reserve your spot at Friday's 11th Annual Family and Friends Caregiver Festival happening from 8 a.m. until noon at the American Bank Center. Then enjoy a nice lunch from 12-1 p.m. and a celebratory Dance frrom 1:00-2:30 p.m.

This is a free event that offers valuable resources for caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia.

You must call to reserve your spot at 361-238-7777.

