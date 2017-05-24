Close Make your Memorial Day weekend memorable Live music, shopping, food, and over 125 types of wine to taste during the annual wine and food festival in Rockport. Be sure to get your VIP tickets before they all sell out! Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:54 AM. CDT May 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Live music, shopping, food, and over 125 types of wine to taste during the annual wine and food festival in Rockport. Be sure to get your VIP tickets before they all sell out! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Weather damage recap Ghost spotted aboard USS Lexington I-10 shut down in Sealy due to storm damage Wimberley 2 years later Water treatment plant plans Widow receives brand new car Break the chains - special report KIII Live Stream Free lunch program adds schools New Mayor of Driscoll More Stories Adopt this Kitten from the GCHS on Paws for Pets May 24, 2017, 9:13 a.m. Make your Memorial Day weekend memorable May 24, 2017, 8:54 a.m. Gathering resources to help sponsor Operation: Safe Return May 24, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs