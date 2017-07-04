Malaquite beach drowning victim remembered

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - Family and friends are remembering the 59-year old San Antonio woman whose body was found washed ashore on our Padre Island.

Julianne Shaw was discovered Saturday near Malaquite Beach. Officials believe Shaw drowned.

Her husband, Jeffrey Akins, says his wife took the trip to our beach by herself. He added no one saw any signs of her in distress in the water.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Shaw was a volunteer at Robert E. Lee High School.

Officials with the school took to social media to express their shock and sadness at her passing.

