Man accused of hitting, killing cyclist appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces county courthouse.

The 42-year old man accused of hitting cyclist and AEP Communications Director Andy Heines is set to appear in court.

61-year old Heines was struck in August last year while riding along the SPID feeder road at Paul Jones. Investigators say 42-year old Alex Derise, Junior struck Heines with his truck before speeding off.

Heines was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Derise faces felony charges of accident involving injury or death and criminally negligent homicide.

