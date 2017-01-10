Man accused of killing Breanna Wood appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 26-year-old man accused of killing Breanna Wood was officially charged with murder in court Tuesday for the death of 21-year-old Breanna Wood.

Tejeda was given a $1 million bond for the murder charge.

Tejeda was already in the Nueces County Jail on an unrelated charge. Corpus Christi police announced his arrest in relation to the Wood case on Monday.

