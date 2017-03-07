Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend denies plea bargain

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Arturo Garza, the man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend to death in 2015, declined Tuesday a plea bargain that would have guaranteed him life in prison without parole. The State is now going forward in pursuing the death penalty.

Garza was expected to plea guilty as part of a plea bargain Tuesday afternoon. He is accused of killing Susanna Eguia, who was seven months pregnant, on May 29, 2015.

A status hearing will be held a month from now. Garza's defense attorney declined to talk to the media.

(© 2017 KIII)